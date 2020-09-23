Atlantic City Community Fund and Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation’s continued support to Atlantic City organizations impacted by COVID-19.

The Atlantic City Community Fund and Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation are continuing their partnership with another round of grants.
A previous round of COVID-19 relief grants of $2,000 was awarded to 15 organizations in June, said Evan Sanchez, president of the ACCF.
This second round of funding is open to Atlantic City based organizations impacted by COVID-19 and will provide financial resources and support to residents and organizations that need it most, Sanchez said.
Local organizations are encouraged to apply through the Atlantic City Community Fund’s website: accommunityfund.org/apply.
Deadline to apply is Oct. 31.
This new round of grants is apart of the more than $1.5 million that ACCF and other organizations have provided to communities in New Jersey as emergency aid due to COVID-19.
— Press staff reports
