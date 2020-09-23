 Skip to main content
Atlantic City Community Fund and Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation’s continued support to Atlantic City organizations impacted by COVID-19.
Atlantic City Community Fund and Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation's continued support to Atlantic City organizations impacted by COVID-19.

Resorts boosts A.C. Community Fund Resorts Casino Hotel presented $5,000 to the Atlantic City Community Fund in this September 2019 file photo. Shown from left are Community Fund executive committee members Ben Zeltner and Jim Rutala; Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts; and Community Fund President Evan Sanchez. For more information about the group’s goals and activities, visit accommunityfund.org.

 Jim Rutala / submitted

The Atlantic City Community Fund and Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation are continuing their partnership with another round of grants.

A previous round of COVID-19 relief grants of $2,000 was awarded to 15 organizations in June, said Evan Sanchez, president of the ACCF.

This second round of funding is open to Atlantic City based organizations impacted by COVID-19 and will provide financial resources and support to residents and organizations that need it most, Sanchez said.

Local organizations are encouraged to apply through the Atlantic City Community Fund’s website: accommunityfund.org/apply.

Deadline to apply is Oct. 31.

This new round of grants is apart of the more than $1.5 million that ACCF and other organizations have provided to communities in New Jersey as emergency aid due to COVID-19.

— Press staff reports

