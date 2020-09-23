Atlantic Cape Alumnus Working to Find COVID-19 Treatment

Atlantic Cape Community College alumnus Felix Contreras-Castro is serving as a clinical research manager at one of the nation’s largest and most respected hospitals, The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, where he is identifying effective treatments for COVID-19 patients.
His days have been spent compiling data: collecting blood serum samples, analyzing patients’ electronic medical records, and meeting with the physician-scientists leading the studies to discuss the findings.
“We suspect the medication used to treat SARS can be effective,” he said. “We also have noticed that men are dying at a significantly higher rate than women, so we are testing the idea that estrogen might provide an extra layer of protection.”
Contreras-Castro, an Atlantic County native, started attending Atlantic Cape Community College in 2012, graduating in 2014. He credits Atlantic Cape as creating the foundation that prepared him for this role, despite having no idea what he wanted to do.
His curiosity and drive landed him an internship at Yale School of Medicine, where he decided he wanted to pursue a career in the medical field. From there, the Distinguished Alumni Award winner received a full ride to Amherst College after graduating from Atlantic Cape.
Contreras-Castro isn’t done learning yet. He plans on enrolling in medical school in 2022. He hopes that current and future Atlantic Cape students who hear his story will feel empowered and seize the opportunities open to them.
“Felix is a great example of someone using community college as a way to explore their options and figure out what career paths they want to pursue,” states Atlantic Cape Community College’s President, Barbara Gaba. “He’s a remarkable young man and we’re so proud that he has used his education to work in a prestigious field doing meaningful work. We are excited to see what the Distinguished Alumni Award winner will go on to do in the future.”
- Selena Vazquez
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.