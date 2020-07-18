Fishermen discovered the body of an unidentified male floating in Great Egg Harbor Inlet on Saturday morning, the City of Ocean City said in a release.
The fishermen discovered the body at about 6 a.m. between Longport and Ocean City and called 911, the release said. Fire and police personnel were dispatched.
The Longport Fire Department launched a boat to recover the body, the release said. The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the body.
Officials said the family of a 24-year-old man who has been missing since entering the water on Great Egg Harbor Inlet on Sunday has been notified about the unidentified body found Saturday.
The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday night for Jabed Ikbal, of Clementon, Camden County, who disappeared after he tried to assist two family members who were in trouble in the inlet Sunday night.
The search for Ikbal was suspended after rescue teams covered more than 82 square miles over 21 hours, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
Emergency dispatchers received a call at 7:27 Sunday about swimmers in distress at an unprotected beach just south of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. When first responders arrived, family members said Ikbal had not returned to shore.
Officials said the two family members who were in trouble made it safely to the beach, but Ikbal did not, adding there were strong daily tidal currents in the water where Ikbal disappeared.
