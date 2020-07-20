OCEAN CITY — A body found by fishermen in the Great Egg Harbor Inlet Saturday has been identified as a Camden County man who went missing in the water last week.
The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday identified the body as Jabed Ikbal, 24, of Clementon, Camden County.
According to authorities, Ikbal had entered the water at an unprotected beach just south of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge around 7:30 p.m. on July 12 after two of his family members in the water were struggling. The family members made it safely to shore, but Ikbal did not.
Ocean City police, firefighters and lifeguards, the Coast Guard, Longport firefighters and lifeguards, and members of the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company from Egg Harbor Township responded and began searching for Ikbal.
The search was suspended Monday after first responders covered 82 square miles.
A fisherman discovered the body around 6 a.m. Saturday between Longport and Ocean City. It was recovered by a Longport Fire Department marine patrol.
According to previous reports, Ikbal's family was notified.
