 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bodnar's auction of Trump implosion party tickets Wednesday at 1 p.m.
0 comments
top story

Bodnar's auction of Trump implosion party tickets Wednesday at 1 p.m.

{{featured_button_text}}
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino

Prep work for demolition of the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino has been ongoing for months. The actual implosion originally was scheduled for Jan. 29 but has been moved to February.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Today at 1 p.m. the city will auction 10 packages that include 2 VIP tickets to view the Feb. 17 implosion of the former Trump Plaza casino, along with an overnight stay and dinner.

The auction will happen through Bodnar's Auctions, the same firm that would have auctioned off the right to push the implosion button. That plan was scotched when building owner Carl Icahn objected, due to safety concerns.

But Icahn agreed to donate $175,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, to match the highest bid received as of the day before the auction ended.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Now Bodnar's is auctioning 10 packages of two tickets to a VIP viewing party with Mayor Marty Small and city officials at Ocean One pier at 1 Atlantic Ocean. It also includes dinner for two and an overnight stay at either Ocean Casino Resort or Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Again, proceeds will benefit Boys and Girls Club.

To register to vote, and see the view from Ocean One, visit: bodnarsauction.com/auction/imploding-viewing-party-auction/

The public viewing site the day of the implosion will be at Bader Field, said Mayor Marty Small.

Small said in-person bidding will be at Ocean One on the fourth floor Wednesday at 1 p.m. and can be viewed online at bodnarsauction.com/.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News