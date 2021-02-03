Bodnar's auction of Trump implosion party tickets Wednesday at 1 p.m.

ATLANTIC CITY — Today at 1 p.m. the city will auction 10 packages that include 2 VIP tickets to view the Feb. 17 implosion of the former Trump Plaza casino, along with an overnight stay and dinner.

The auction will happen through Bodnar's Auctions, the same firm that would have auctioned off the right to push the implosion button. That plan was scotched when building owner Carl Icahn objected, due to safety concerns.

But Icahn agreed to donate $175,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, to match the highest bid received as of the day before the auction ended.

Now Bodnar's is auctioning 10 packages of two tickets to a VIP viewing party with Mayor Marty Small and city officials at Ocean One pier at 1 Atlantic Ocean. It also includes dinner for two and an overnight stay at either Ocean Casino Resort or Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Again, proceeds will benefit Boys and Girls Club.

To register to vote, and see the view from Ocean One, visit: bodnarsauction.com/auction/imploding-viewing-party-auction/

The public viewing site the day of the implosion will be at Bader Field, said Mayor Marty Small.

Small said in-person bidding will be at Ocean One on the fourth floor Wednesday at 1 p.m. and can be viewed online at bodnarsauction.com/.

