Boardwalk merchants, youth look for connection during traumatic month

“The only time we lose a kid is if someone moves away. The program is so successful, Days said. “These kids are not out buying sneakers. They are buying groceries and paying bills (for their families).”

Often they make more than their parents per hour, Days said, and families rely on their earnings.

Small said he’s seen social media posts complaining that kids are riding their bikes on the Boardwalk, but he pointed out it is legal to do so before the summer season. Even May 15 through Sept. 15 it is legal from 6 a.m. to noon in most places, and remains legal at all hours from Connecticut Avenue to Gardners Basin, according to the city.

“Just kids sitting on the Boardwalk ... is not a crime shouldn’t be frowned upon,” Small said.

“We need you to build a bike park for A.S.A.P.,” said one young boy. The group (Against Shooting Another Person) works to provide a positive outlet for kids, mainly by helping them learn how to bike safely and repair and maintain their bikes, said volunteer Darious Brown.

“We are working with the county for more open space,” Small said. “We just put in for a grant.”

He said he’d consider “where a possible bike park could fit. If can make it happen, we will.”

