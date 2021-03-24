'Black Lives Matter' road mural a hazard, city to spend $36,000 to remove it

ATLANTIC CITY — The bright yellow Black Lives Matter road mural painted in September on Martin Luther King Boulevard created such confusion for drivers, who couldn't tell where travel lanes were located, police had to close the block between Atlantic and Pacific avenues to traffic.

City Council voted Wednesday evening to spend more than $36,000 to remove the surface of the block and repave it, and some council members expressed frustration that taxpayer dollars were so misspent.

"We're going to remove Black Lives Matter, but we shouldn't have done it to begin with," said Councilwoman LaToya Dunston. "We're going to waste taxpayer dollars because we didn't know the laws."

Acting Police Chief James Sarkos said the street was painted in such a way that it violated state Department of Transportation regulations.

"Right after the street was painted we had a lot of confusion with vehicles," said Sarkos of drivers who didn't know where to drive or which travel direction was allowed. "It was painted the same color as the yellow lines."

City Public Works Director Paul Jerkins could not provide information on how much money was spent to create the road mural, but said much of the paint was donated.