Black Friday sales smaller, quieter but still fun, shoppers say

With smaller crowds, it was a more orderly experience than many previous years, when altercations and attacks have resulted in 117 injuries and 12 deaths over the years, according to blackfridaydeathcount.com/.

Shoppers waited patiently in a long line to get into Target when it opened, with parties spaced 6 feet apart for social distancing due to COVID-19. Everyone was masked and no one pushed or shoved.

"This is small," said Nichelle Smith, of Mays Landing as she got ready to enter Target. "I think most people did their online type of thing. Plus, stores have been having deals all month."

But Smith said she couldn't resist shopping on Black Friday, a ritual she has participated in annually for years.

"I was at Aldi at 5 a.m. to guy a forehead thermometer," she said.

It’s not just frenzied crowds that will be absent this holiday season. So will impulse shopping — the practice of throwing in extra items like toys or bath balms as shoppers go in and out of the aisles, according to industry analysts.