Bird rescue seeks info on what happened to 12 brandt in Linwood

LINWOOD — Something caused 12 migrating brandt to end up in the middle of New Road near Mainland Regional High School on Saturday, where seven were hit and killed and five injured.
But no one knows if a vehicle hit them while they were walking across, or if they flew into power lines and then fell into the road in the middle of traffic, said Wild at Heart Bird Rescue organizer Marylee Morinelli, of Mays Landing.
Morinelli responded to a call for help abut 9:45 a.m., she said, and when she arrived two men had corralled the five injured birds so they could be helped.
She and a volunteer captured them in nets, and the volunteer drove them to Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge in Medford, she said, for rehabilitation.
"They were in various states," Morinelli said. "They were weak and couldn't escape, so they were definitely injured."
No one actually saw what happened to the birds, she said.
"There was one person who said they thought they saw them hit the wire overhead, and then they fell and got hit," she said. "But I just done know about that -- for 12 to fall at once?"
She said it's more likely that they were walking slowly across the road and were hit.
"Either the driver didn't see them or -- I'm hoping it wasn't intentional," Morinelli said.
It was probably a bigger vehicle than a car, for so many to be hit at once, she said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Morinelli through her Facebook page.
"A couple could still fly a little. They were kind of stunned. Another had blood on its wing," Morinelli said.
Brandt look similar to Canadian geese but are smaller than geese and have slightly different coloring. Their heads and necks are completely black, she said.
Canada geese have become resident in many areas, including the water near Mainland Regional High School, but brandt are wild migrators, she said.
"They are smaller than Canadian geese, but larger than ducks," Morinelli said.
Wild at Heart is does capture and transport of injured birds, she said.
"I coordinate all of the calls from Atlantic and Cape May counties," she said. "We did over 1,500 last year.
"We get birds every day. I got a sharp-shinned hawk today -- a vulture two days ago," she said. "But March to October is our busiest time."
Her organization is always looking for volunteers to drive injured birds to Medford or to another rehabilitation organization in ?, she said.
Contact Morinelli at 609-515-2415 or message her through the group's page at facebook.com/wildatheartbirdrescue/.
If you tell her you want to be on Wild at Heart's text group, you will be notified when a bird needs transport.
She currently has about 35 volunteers, she said, with a handful of people who always pitch in, she said.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
