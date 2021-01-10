Bird rescue seeks info on what caused deaths of 9 brant and injured 3 more in Linwood

LINWOOD — Something caused 12 migrating brant to end up in the middle of New Road near Mainland Regional High School on Saturday, where seven were hit and killed and five injured.

Two of the injured birds have since died, leaving three of the dozen still alive.

It’s not been determined if a vehicle hit them while they were walking across or if they flew into power lines and then fell into the road in the middle of traffic, said Wild at Heart Bird Rescue organizer Marylee Morinelli, of Mays Landing.

Morinelli responded to a call for help abut 9:45 a.m., she said, and when she arrived two men had corralled the five injured birds so they could be helped.

She and a volunteer captured them in nets, and the volunteer drove them to Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge in Medford, she said, for rehabilitation.

Since then, two more died of their injuries, and three are still being cared for at Cedar Run, she said.

No one is known to have seen what happened to the birds.

“There was one person who said they thought they saw them hit the wire overhead, and then they fell and got hit,” she said. “But I just done know about that — for 12 to fall at once?”