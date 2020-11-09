Bills to create legal market for recreational marijuana in NJ pass Senate committee

Bills to create a regulated recreational marijuana market in New Jersey, and to decriminalize possession of limited amounts and clear records of those previously convicted, passed state Senate Judiciary committee Monday.
The bills are on pace to be voted on by the full Senate as early as next week, supporters said, after New Jersey voters approved a constitutional amendment to legalize the drug for adult use Nov. 3.
The Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance & Marketplace Modernization Act, S21, is a 216-page bill sponsored by State Sens. Nicholas Scutari, D-Somerset, Middlesex, Union; and Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem.
Scutari introduced the legislation Friday evening, and it is similar to the bill he introduced last year that did not pass. Scutari has spearheaded the legalization effort in New Jersey for a decade.
Witnesses and some senators asked for amendments to allow for home growing of marijuana, to require packaging that childproofs edibles containing the drug and makes them less attractive to children, and to provide more aid to communities that have been harmed by the war on drugs.
Some progressives are not happy with the legislation.
"After months of exhaustive effort from Progressive activists to legalize cannabis for a more racially and socially just New Jersey, New Jersey’s State Senate is trying to rush a deeply flawed bill from Senators Scutari and Sweeney into law," said Mico Lucide, of Our Revolution New Jersey.
He said the bill includes no restorative justice spending.
"The effect is a corporatist structure that does nothing to repair the harms felt under prior cannabis prohibition, and is a slap in the face to cannabis justice activism and to voters, especially people of color, who fought to get this passed," Lucide said.
Support Local Journalism
"Everybody is asking for additional money," Scutari said. "We don't want to overtax it. We're already competing with the black market. If we overprice no one will buy it legally. Many, many will continue to buy from the local drug dealer."
Scutari said, in his opinion, legalization itself is a social justice move as people of color will no longer be disproportionately arrested for possession of marijuana compared to whites -- even though all groups have similar use rates.
Supporters of allowing residents to grow small amounts of cannabis at home argue the drug will be expensive in state-regulated sellers — hundreds of dollars per ounce — and home growing may be the only way lower-income people can afford it.
Scutari said he was open to many of the amendments, but remains opposed to home growing.
"I don’t believe the state is ready for it," Scutari said. "Home growers become the black market."
"No matter what we do the black market is not going away," said Sen. Gerald Cardinale, R-Bergen, Passaic.
The bill sets up a regulatory commission and requires that 15% of licenses must be reserved for racial minorities, with another 15% for women and veterans. Conditional licenses, which take less time to certify, must make up 35%; and microbusinesses, classified as operations with 10 or fewer employees, must make up 25%.
Funds generated from fees, penalties and state tax revenue would cover the Cannabis Regulatory Commission’s operational costs, reimburse local police departments to train officers to serve as Drug Recognition Experts who can spot driving under the influence of marijuana, and go to the state’s general fund.
Municipalities could enact a 2% tax under the bill.
The bills now go to the budget committee in the Senate, and may go before the full Senate as early as next week, said Judiciary Committee Chair Nicholas Scutari, D-Middlesex, Somerset, Union, a driving force for legalization.
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Voters cast their ballots in Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
nws_acelection
nws_acelection
nws_acelection
nws_acelection
nws_acelection
nws_acelection
nws_acelection
nws_acelection
nws_acelection
nws_acelection
nws_acelection
nws_acelection
nws_acelection
nws_acelection
nws_acelection
nws_acelection
nws_acelection
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.