Bills to create legal market for recreational marijuana in NJ pass Senate committee

He said the bill includes no restorative justice spending.

"The effect is a corporatist structure that does nothing to repair the harms felt under prior cannabis prohibition, and is a slap in the face to cannabis justice activism and to voters, especially people of color, who fought to get this passed," Lucide said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Everybody is asking for additional money," Scutari said. "We don't want to overtax it. We're already competing with the black market. If we overprice no one will buy it legally. Many, many will continue to buy from the local drug dealer."

Scutari said, in his opinion, legalization itself is a social justice move as people of color will no longer be disproportionately arrested for possession of marijuana compared to whites -- even though all groups have similar use rates.

Supporters of allowing residents to grow small amounts of cannabis at home argue the drug will be expensive in state-regulated sellers — hundreds of dollars per ounce — and home growing may be the only way lower-income people can afford it.

Scutari said he was open to many of the amendments, but remains opposed to home growing.

"I don’t believe the state is ready for it," Scutari said. "Home growers become the black market."