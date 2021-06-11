Ben’s ProServ dedicates flagpole in honor of WWI vet before Flag Day

A new flagpole has been dedicated in time for Flag Day on June 14 at the headquarters of Ben’s ProServ to honor the memory of company founder and World War II veteran G. Ben Laury. Laury served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II as a B-24 pilot in the South Pacific. His son, Ben Laury, president and CEO of the plumbing and heating business, said his father’s dedication to the service of his country is an inspiration to the entire family and to the employees of Ben’s ProServ. The base of the new flag pole bears a plaque with decorated with two small crosses symbolizing the elder Laury’s dedication to the Elmer Methodist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, song leader, administrative board member and as the evangelism chairman.
Contact: 609-272-7295
