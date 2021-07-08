Beachgoers get free blueberries Thursday on National Blueberry Day

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture will celebrate National Blueberry Day on Thursday with visits to Wildwood, Atlantic City and Seaside Heights where NJDA marketing staff will distribute free Jersey Fresh blueberries to beachgoers.
Blueberries will be available between 1 and 4 p.m., or until supplies last, at the end of East Schellenger Avenue at the boardwalk near Morey’s Piers in Wildwood; at the end of New York Avenue on the boardwalk near Ripley’s Believe It Or Not in Atlantic City; and along the boardwalk in Seaside Heights.
The National Blueberry Day promotion is taking place in conjunction with the New Jersey Blueberry Industry Advisory Council.
The blueberry season for New Jersey lasts through the end of July.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.