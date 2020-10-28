Ballot totals in region approach 2016 totals, with five days to go

Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that boards of election could start opening and counting ballots early this year, to give officials extra time to count a historic number of paper ballots. The election is the state's first mostly vote-by-mail general election.

Previously vote-by-mail ballots could only be opened and counting started after midnight on Election Day.

At this rate, Atlantic County may have all returned ballots counted by Election Day on Nov. 3, Chair Lynn Caterson has said. That means the public is likely to have results for local and county races that evening.

Atlantic County makes up 40% of the vote in the 2nd Congressional District, where there is a hot race between Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine. So if Atlantic County can release results for most of the vote-by-mail ballots received, the trend for that congressional race may also be clear.

The district covers all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and parts of Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Ocean counties. Much will depend on how counting goes in the other seven counties, for a winner to be called election night.