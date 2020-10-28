Ballot totals in region approach 2016 totals, with five days to go

With five days until Election Day, counties in our region have received almost as many vote-by-mail ballots as votes cast in the last presidential election in 2016.
Atlantic and Cape May counties report they have counted about 70% of those received, indicating results for many races may be available election night.
There has been fear that the overwhelming number of paper vote-by-mail ballots may take much longer to process and count, delaying results.
Atlantic County had received almost 100,000 ballots, and 68,122 had been counted, as of late Wednesday, according to the Board of Elections.
The Cape May County Board of Elections had counted 70% of the 42,262 ballots received as of Wednesday afternoon, said Democratic Registrar Michael Kennedy.
And in Cumberland County, 37,451 ballots had been received by Thursday morning, said Board of Elections Administrator LizBeth Hernandez. She did not provide a count total.
There are 200,000 registered voters in Atlantic County, and the board expects to receive 120,000 to 140,000 by Election Day on Tuesday. About 119,000 votes were cast in the 2016 general election when President Donald Trump was elected.
Just under 50,000 ballots were cast in the 2016 election in Cape May County, and about 55,000 in Cumberland County.
Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that boards of election could start opening and counting ballots early this year, to give officials extra time to count a historic number of paper ballots. The election is the state's first mostly vote-by-mail general election.
Previously vote-by-mail ballots could only be opened and counting started after midnight on Election Day.
At this rate, Atlantic County may have all returned ballots counted by Election Day on Nov. 3, Chair Lynn Caterson has said. That means the public is likely to have results for local and county races that evening.
Atlantic County makes up 40% of the vote in the 2nd Congressional District, where there is a hot race between Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine. So if Atlantic County can release results for most of the vote-by-mail ballots received, the trend for that congressional race may also be clear.
The district covers all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and parts of Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Ocean counties. Much will depend on how counting goes in the other seven counties, for a winner to be called election night.
Voters who have not yet returned their ballots are being encouraged by officials to drop them in secure drop boxes located throughout all of New Jersey's counties. The contents of the boxes are picked up daily.
People can also drop them off at their local Board of Elections or at their individual polling place. The actual voter must drop off his/her own ballot at the polling place, but designated bearers can deliver them to the board.
The U.S. Postal Service has said voters should leave a week's time for the mail to deliver a ballot.
In New Jersey, ballots that are postmarked on or before Nov. 3, and received by Nov. 10 at 8 p.m., will be accepted for processing, according to Murphy's order.
And ballots without a postmark, and those mismarked and confirmed by the post office as received on or before Nov. 3, that are delivered within 48 hours of the closing of polls, will also be considered valid.
