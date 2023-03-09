A new online sports website formed in partnership with the famous Sports Illustrated brand is launching this week.

The site, Esports Illustrated, will focus on shedding light on the fast-growing world of esports.

The concept of an online site covering esports was developed by Gaud-Hammer Gaming Group, co-founded by Anthony Gaud of Linwood and partner Jim Hammerstedt.

"It will be responsible first and foremost to our viewers, the brand is dedicated to providing an entertaining look into the games, teams, and players that propel esports forward," Gaud said.

Being able to do it under the vaunted Sports Illustrated brand makes the idea all the more powerful.

"(Sports Illustrated CEO) Ross Levinsohn and I met at a restaurant in Santa Monica in January of 2022 to discuss us partnering with Sports Illustrated," Gaud said. "The intention behind creating Esports Illustrated was to tap into the growing enthusiasm among younger generations for esports, which some believe will become more popular than traditional sports in the future."

"By leveraging the Sports Illustrated brand's reputation and reach, we hoped to mature the esports space while also attracting a younger audience to Sports Illustrated." Gaud said.

Chris Pirrone, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Sports Illustrated said the newest edition is an example of the magazine growing its reach.

"We are thrilled to provide our audiences with a comprehensive look into the games, players, and communities shaping the Esports industry." said Pirrone.

E-sports, or competitive video gaming, is a fast-growing industry. The market revolves around tournaments based on popular e-games such as Fortnite, League of Legends, Call of Duty, Overwatch, or Madden NFL.

With increasingly lucrative prize money being offered, it's attracting gamers from around the world to compete in tournaments that can draw millions of viewers.

Esports Illustrated will publish a steady diet of articles, longer and short, and videos that will provide a watchful eye on the industry and its practices, Gaud said while also "celebrating the fun that had made life-long fans of gamers around the world and in all walks of life."

"We are aiming to be the MTV of Esports, aiming to reflect the youth gaming culture," Gaud said.

Hammerstedt built a successful 30-year career in public accounting specializing in corporate financing, entity structure, business planning and implementation for clients in a variety of industries.

"I work on back-office stuff such as contract negotiations, the contract for E-sports illustrated took 6 months to sign. It was signed in October of 2022." said Hammerstedt.

He also expressed the importance of budgeting and how he expects the team at the E-sports illustrated to grow in the coming months.

As a co-founder and lead investor of G3 Esports LLC, Hammerstedt lends a business perspective, to the burgeoning esports industry, Gaud said.

Gaud is an Emmy award-winning former creative director at Disney Interactive before turning his attention to esports. He now serves on a nationally regulated esports wagering committee and has helped secure the country's first public-private partnership for esports. A founder of the nation's first varsity-level collegiate esports league, Gaud is currently working at establishing the first legal esports betting event in New Jersey.