Awarding-winning artist Eric Church to headline Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood
Stapleton, Church to take stage, vie for top awards at CMAs

FILE - Eric Church performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Church is one of the top nominees and will also perform at the CMA Awards, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

 Amy Harris

WILDWOOD —  Local country music fans will have the pleasure of welcoming recording artists Eric Church to town next year.

Church has been announced as a co-headliner for the upcoming Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood on June 16-19.

The event's organizers, Southern Entertainment, are returning the event to Wildwood's beaches after a successful festival this past summer.

The festival suffered setbacks after the pandemic forced its cancelation in 2020

Church joins fellow country music artists Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line as headliners for the event. 

An award-winning recording artist native to North Carolina, Church debut on the country music scene in 2006, with his debut album, "Sinners Like Me."

He continued his success in country music with six additional albums and hits like, "Creepin," "Springsteen," "Record Year," and "Desperate Man." His most recent album, "Heart & Soul," was released this year and features the single "Hell of a View."

The festival's Black Friday Sale at midnight Nov. 26. More information is available at BCMF.com.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

