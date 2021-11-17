Awarding-winning artist Eric Church to headline Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — Local country music fans will have the pleasure of welcoming recording artists Eric Church to town next year.
Church has been announced as a co-headliner for the upcoming Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood on June 16-19.
The event's organizers, Southern Entertainment, are returning the event to Wildwood's beaches after a successful festival this past summer.
The festival suffered setbacks after the pandemic forced its cancelation in 2020
Church joins fellow country music artists Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line as headliners for the event.
An award-winning recording artist native to North Carolina, Church debut on the country music scene in 2006, with his debut album, "Sinners Like Me."
He continued his success in country music with six additional albums and hits like, "Creepin," "Springsteen," "Record Year," and "Desperate Man." His most recent album, "Heart & Soul," was released this year and features the single "Hell of a View."
The festival's Black Friday Sale at midnight Nov. 26. More information is available at BCMF.com.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.