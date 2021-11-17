Awarding-winning artist Eric Church to headline Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — Local country music fans will have the pleasure of welcoming recording artists Eric Church to town next year.

Church has been announced as a co-headliner for the upcoming Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood on June 16-19.

The event's organizers, Southern Entertainment, are returning the event to Wildwood's beaches after a successful festival this past summer.

The festival suffered setbacks after the pandemic forced its cancelation in 2020

Church joins fellow country music artists Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line as headliners for the event.

An award-winning recording artist native to North Carolina, Church debut on the country music scene in 2006, with his debut album, "Sinners Like Me."