Auction of Trump Plaza implosion packages raises more than $16,000 for charity
Auction of Trump Plaza implosion packages raises more than $16,000 for charity

Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino

Prep work for demolition of the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino has been ongoing for months. The actual implosion originally was scheduled for Jan. 29 but has been moved to February.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — An auction house sold 10 packages that included 2 VIP tickets to view the Feb. 17 implosion of the former Trump Plaza casino, along with two an overnight stays and two dinners, for a combined total of $6,375 in a live auction Wednesday afternoon.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino also donated $10,000 to the total, said Mayor Marty Small.

Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, which has extended its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to better serve children and families during the pandemic. It provides a safe place for children to attend school virtually and get help, said Boys and Girls Club CEO Stephanie Koch.

The auction was run by Bodnar's Auctions, the same firm that would have auctioned off the right to push the implosion button on the Plaza. That plan was scotched when building owner Carl Icahn objected, due to safety concerns.

But Icahn agreed to donate $175,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, to match the highest bid received as of the day before the original auction ended.

The auction happened at Ocean One pier at 1 Atlantic Ocean, with participants bidding at the pier and online.

There was a late addition to the packages, with Caesar's Atlantic City adding a dinner and overnight stay to the advertised packages of dinner and one overnight stay at either Ocean Casino Resort or Hard Rock, in addition to two VIP tickets to an implosion party at Ocean One with a great view of the demolition site.

The public viewing site the day of the implosion will be at Bader Field, said Small.

Most packages went for between $550 and $600, with the final package at Hard Rock going for $1,100.

Auctioneer Joseph Bodnar said most packages went to different people. There was only one bidder that won two packages. But because all internet bidders were given the same number of bidder #100, it sounded like one person got the vast majority.

"It did get spread around," Bodnar said.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club can do so at acbgc.org/.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

