Auction of Trump Plaza implosion packages raises more than $16,000 for charity

ATLANTIC CITY — An auction house sold 10 packages that included 2 VIP tickets to view the Feb. 17 implosion of the former Trump Plaza casino, along with two an overnight stays and two dinners, for a combined total of $6,375 in a live auction Wednesday afternoon.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino also donated $10,000 to the total, said Mayor Marty Small.

Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, which has extended its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to better serve children and families during the pandemic. It provides a safe place for children to attend school virtually and get help, said Boys and Girls Club CEO Stephanie Koch.

The auction was run by Bodnar's Auctions, the same firm that would have auctioned off the right to push the implosion button on the Plaza. That plan was scotched when building owner Carl Icahn objected, due to safety concerns.

But Icahn agreed to donate $175,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, to match the highest bid received as of the day before the original auction ended.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The auction happened at Ocean One pier at 1 Atlantic Ocean, with participants bidding at the pier and online.