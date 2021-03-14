Atlantic Democrats pick commissioner candidates

Celeste Fernandez is the choice of Atlantic County Democrats to run for Atlantic County Commissioner at large this year, while Jelani Gandy is the choice to run for Commissioner in District 2, after a recent vote of the 2021 ACDC Candidate Recruitment Committee.

Egg Harbor Township resident Fernandez, a small business owner, came within 0.3% of winning a Commissioner's seat last fall, while Gandy is a young man from Linwood who worked on Amy Kennedy's congressional campaign and worked as an intern in Assemblyman Mazzeo and Armato's office, the group said. He graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2017.

The committee interviewed several "enthusiastic candidates" who had submitted resumes for consideration, according to a press release.

The at-large seat up for election this year is currently held by Frank X. Balles, of Egg Harbor Township, who is a former Atlantic County sheriff and retired as a captain in the Pleasantville Police Department in 2018. In 2020 he was appointed to fill the term of longtime GOP Commissioner Frank Formica, who resigned to concentrate on his career.