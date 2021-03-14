Atlantic Democrats pick commissioner candidates

Celeste Fernandez is the choice of Atlantic County Democrats to run for Atlantic County Commissioner at large this year, while Jelani Gandy is the choice to run for Commissioner in District 2, after a recent vote of the 2021 ACDC Candidate Recruitment Committee.
Egg Harbor Township resident Fernandez, a small business owner, came within 0.3% of winning a Commissioner's seat last fall, while Gandy is a young man from Linwood who worked on Amy Kennedy's congressional campaign and worked as an intern in Assemblyman Mazzeo and Armato's office, the group said. He graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2017.
The committee interviewed several "enthusiastic candidates" who had submitted resumes for consideration, according to a press release.
The at-large seat up for election this year is currently held by Frank X. Balles, of Egg Harbor Township, who is a former Atlantic County sheriff and retired as a captain in the Pleasantville Police Department in 2018. In 2020 he was appointed to fill the term of longtime GOP Commissioner Frank Formica, who resigned to concentrate on his career.
District 2 is currently represented by Chairperson Maureen Kern, a Republican of Somers Point. It covers Atlantic City Ward 6, Egg Harbor Township Districts 1 and 5, Linwood, Longport, Margate, Northfield, Somers Point and Ventnor. She is National Sales Manager at Tropicana Casino and Resort.
The group is still soliciting resumes for the 5th Commissioner District, which covers the western part of the county, and is currently represented by Republican Jim Bertino, of Hammonton. Anyone interested in running for this seat may send a resume and a cover letter to info@atlanticdemcorats.com.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
