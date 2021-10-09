 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County
0 comments
ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler hosted the first annual Sherriff’s Cup Shooting Competition at the Atlantic County Firearms Training Facility on Oct. 1. All Atlantic County law enforcement agencies were invited to participate. Thirteen teams competed in the event, including one civilian team of retired law enforcement, making a total of 39 shooters. The Pleasantville Police Department team took first place in the competition. Individual course winners with the fastest times were: Rifle — Gary Jones, Galloway Township; Pistol — Rob D’Arcangelo, Pleasantville; Shotgun — Josh Schwenger, Atlantic City. Schwenger also was the best overall shooter of the competition. ‘It was a great day of camaraderie, food and friendship. I have been wanting to do this for some time, and without the support of my fellow law enforcement executives and all the volunteers that kept us safe, this would not have happened. I look forward to next year’s competition and to keep this going as an annual event,’ said Scheffler. Sponsors of the event included Action Uniform, Acadia Healthcare, and The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Foundation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News