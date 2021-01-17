Atlantic County traffic advisories for week of Jan. 18

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority on roadways near Garden State Parkway bridges will continue to affect motorists here this week, according to Atlantic County.
From 7 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday there will be an alternating traffic pattern in effect on Steelmanville Road in Egg Harbor Township between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road; and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday there will be an alternating traffic pattern on Zion Road, between Bargaintown Road and Old Zion Road.
There will be a 24-hour-a-day detour in the eastbound lane of Mill Road in Egg Harbor Township from Monday through Sunday, Jan. 24, between Fire and Old Zion roads.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
--Michelle Brunetti Post
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.