Atlantic County to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday

The Atlantic County will hold its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing on Monday for those with appointments to receive first doses of the Moderna vaccine, officials said Sunday.

The announcement comes after state officials said the six regional COVID-19 vaccination mega sites would be closed Monday due to the winter storm.

Those who had appointments at the Atlantic City Convention Center will be rescheduled for Thursday. Clients will be notified by email or phone.

COVID-19 testing conducted by Vault Health at the county’s Galloway library branch has also been canceled for Monday. Those who had appointments may reschedule for another date and time at www.aclink.org.

Atlantic County will hold vaccine clinics for second doses Tuesday through Thursday. Appointments are required.

Anyone who cannot keep a scheduled appointment should contact the county by email at publichealth@atlantic-county.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.