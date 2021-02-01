 Skip to main content
Atlantic County to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday
Atlantic County to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday

Vaccine Clinic

Atlantic County health workers administer COVID-19 vaccinations at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The Atlantic County will hold its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing on Monday for those with appointments to receive first doses of the Moderna vaccine, officials said Sunday.

The announcement comes after state officials said the six regional COVID-19 vaccination mega sites would be closed Monday due to the winter storm.

Those who had appointments at the Atlantic City Convention Center will be rescheduled for Thursday. Clients will be notified by email or phone. 

COVID-19 testing conducted by Vault Health at the county’s Galloway library branch has also been canceled for Monday. Those who had appointments may reschedule for another date and time at www.aclink.org.

Atlantic County will hold vaccine clinics for second doses Tuesday through Thursday. Appointments are required.

Anyone who cannot keep a scheduled appointment should contact the county by email at publichealth@atlantic-county.org.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

