Atlantic County to consider $30 million in capital projects Tuesday

The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Tuesday plans to introduce a $15.2 million bond ordinance for borrowing toward improvements to the Hammonton branch of the county library system, and for other projects in dozens of county buildings.
According to the agenda and other materials on the county website, the bond ordinance would appropriate $16.4 million for 2021 capital improvements, of which $15.2 million would be covered by new bonds.
The board also plans to introduce a separate capital improvement ordinance to spend $3.1 million from the county's Capital Improvement Fund and/or the state Capital Surplus Fund to pay for additional projects.
It will also vote on a not-to-exceed contract with Arawak Paving Company, Inc. for the resurfacing of Tilton Road and Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township; and a $41,800 emergency contract with ServPro for mold remediation services at Hammonton Library and the Human Services Building in Hammonton.
In addition, the board will consider an $11.8 million contract with South State, Inc. for the replacement of Nacote Creek Bridge on Old New York Road over Nacote Creek in Port Republic.
The meeting starts at 4 p.m. and can be viewed by the public, with an opportunity for public comment, via a link on the commissioners' website at atlantic-county.org/commissioners/.
As usual, it will also hear a COVID-19 update from county Health Officer Pat Diamond.
