Atlantic County resolution condemning Capitol invasion may move forward
Members of the public asked Atlantic County Commissioners to pass some type of resolution condemning the Jan. 6 overrunning of the U.S. Capitol, when they called in to the board's virtual meeting last week.

It was not on the agenda, even though a resolution demanding former President Trump's immediate removal and impeachment and condemning the invasion was tabled at the Jan. 19 meeting. The vote to table was along party lines -- 6 Republicans for it and 2 Democrats against tabling it.

Some Republicans, when voting to table, asked for new wording that would focus on condemning the invasion but leave Trump and the impeachment out of it.

Caller Melanie Brozosky said she had concerns about the tabling of the resolution.

"As members of the board of commissioners, there are many difficult decisions you make but disavowing violent actions is not one of them," she said. "Please choose the people of Atlantic County over hate groups that inspired this attack. The people of Atlantic County do not support insurrectionists."

"I join my other public attendees who are asking you to please carefully examine the question of whether or not we expect the president and congress people to be responsible to the Constitution of the U.S.," said another caller Lisa March. 

Democrat Ernest Coursey said he thought an item that was tabled item would automatically come up at the next meeting, but in fact he found out the sponsor has to bring it back up.

"I'd recommend to the sponsor to bring it back," Coursey said of the other Democrat on the panel, At-Large Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, of Linwood. "If people want to suggest changes fine, but we need to bring it back to vote it up or vote it down," Coursey said.

"I will officially request the resolution be placed on the agenda Feb. 16 and any commissioners who wish to make any changes or comments, send them to our clerk Ms. Harris, who can distribute them to us," Fitzpatrick said.

Coursey said he talked to a couple of colleagues on the commission who raised some concerns about the wording.

"I ask that you talk to the sponsor of the resolution and let’s move forward on it," Coursey said. "We must condemn the racism and bigotry that happened in Washington. In my heart I believe you all do not condone that. Don’t prove me to be wrong."

The next meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. The link to view and participate is on the commissioners' web site at atlantic-county.org/commissioners/.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

