Atlantic County resolution condemning Capitol invasion may move forward

Members of the public asked Atlantic County Commissioners to pass some type of resolution condemning the Jan. 6 overrunning of the U.S. Capitol, when they called in to the board's virtual meeting last week.

It was not on the agenda, even though a resolution demanding former President Trump's immediate removal and impeachment and condemning the invasion was tabled at the Jan. 19 meeting. The vote to table was along party lines -- 6 Republicans for it and 2 Democrats against tabling it.

Some Republicans, when voting to table, asked for new wording that would focus on condemning the invasion but leave Trump and the impeachment out of it.

Caller Melanie Brozosky said she had concerns about the tabling of the resolution.

"As members of the board of commissioners, there are many difficult decisions you make but disavowing violent actions is not one of them," she said. "Please choose the people of Atlantic County over hate groups that inspired this attack. The people of Atlantic County do not support insurrectionists."

"I join my other public attendees who are asking you to please carefully examine the question of whether or not we expect the president and congress people to be responsible to the Constitution of the U.S.," said another caller Lisa March.