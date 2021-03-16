Atlantic County-residing police officer charged with aggravated assault for firing Taser

TRENTON — An officer of the Chesilhurst Police Department in Camden County has been charged with aggravated assault for firing a Taser at the operator of a moving all-terrain vehicle while arresting him, said Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal Tuesday.

The civilian, 23-year-old man, crashed the all-terrain vehicle, also known as an ATV, and suffered significant injuries, said Grewal in a written statement.

Police Officer Tyquan McIntosh, 28, of Minotola, Buena Borough, was charged on Monday by complaint-summons with third-degree aggravated assault, Grewal said.

It is alleged that McIntosh purposely, knowingly, or recklessly caused significant bodily injury to the victim by using excessive force against him during an arrest — specifically, by firing his department-issued, conducted energy device, an Axon X2 Taser, at the victim while he was operating a moving vehicle, Grewal said.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Aug. 12, Officer McIntosh was on patrol when he saw the victim operating an unregistered ATV on public streets, Grewal said. McIntosh followed the victim in his patrol vehicle until the ATV stalled.

Atlantic City police, NAACP praise attorney general's use-of-force policy changes ATLANTIC CITY — For the first time in two decades, the state attorney general last month upd…