Atlantic County-residing police officer charged with aggravated assault for firing Taser

TRENTON — An officer of the Chesilhurst Police Department in Camden County has been charged with aggravated assault for firing a Taser at the operator of a moving all-terrain vehicle while arresting him, said Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal Tuesday.
The civilian, 23-year-old man, crashed the all-terrain vehicle, also known as an ATV, and suffered significant injuries, said Grewal in a written statement.
Police Officer Tyquan McIntosh, 28, of Minotola, Buena Borough, was charged on Monday by complaint-summons with third-degree aggravated assault, Grewal said.
It is alleged that McIntosh purposely, knowingly, or recklessly caused significant bodily injury to the victim by using excessive force against him during an arrest — specifically, by firing his department-issued, conducted energy device, an Axon X2 Taser, at the victim while he was operating a moving vehicle, Grewal said.
Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Aug. 12, Officer McIntosh was on patrol when he saw the victim operating an unregistered ATV on public streets, Grewal said. McIntosh followed the victim in his patrol vehicle until the ATV stalled.
McIntosh then exited his vehicle and attempted to approach the victim, ordering him to get off of the ATV, Grewal said. At that point, the victim managed to restart the ATV and began driving away, he said. It is alleged that McIntosh then discharged the Taser, striking the victim in the back and causing him to flip and crash the ATV, he said.
The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was treated for a fractured vertebra, a fractured collar bone, and a concussion, Grewal said.
The statewide conducted energy device, also known as CED, policy in place at the time expressly prohibited a police officer from discharging a CED against the operator of a moving vehicle, including an ATV, unless use of deadly force against the vehicle operator would be authorized, Grewal said.
In December, Grewal issued a new policy on conducted energy devices and other less-lethal devices and ammunition as part of the first revised statewide use of force policy in two decades.
The policy continues that prohibition against firing a CED at the operator of a moving vehicle, Grewal said. Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three-to-five years in state prison and a criminal fine of up to $15,000, he said.
