Atlantic County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases Monday
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (NIAID/TNS)

 NIAID/TNS/TNS

Atlantic County reported 81 new positive COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the virus Monday.

The count includes 42 men and 39 women ages 11 months to 88 years old.

Atlantic City had the most new cases, with 13, followed by 11 in Hamilton Township, 10 in Egg Harbor and Galloway townships each, nine in Pleasantville, six in both Absecon and Ventnor, five in Margate, four in Somers Point, two in Brigantine, and one each in Buena Vista Township, Egg Harbor City, Folsom, Hammonton and Weymouth Township.

The new numbers bring the county's cumulative total of positive COVID-19 cases to 17,407, with 7,207 cleared from isolation and 410 deaths.

