Atlantic County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Atlantic County reported 81 new positive COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the virus Monday.
The count includes 42 men and 39 women ages 11 months to 88 years old.
Atlantic City had the most new cases, with 13, followed by 11 in Hamilton Township, 10 in Egg Harbor and Galloway townships each, nine in Pleasantville, six in both Absecon and Ventnor, five in Margate, four in Somers Point, two in Brigantine, and one each in Buena Vista Township, Egg Harbor City, Folsom, Hammonton and Weymouth Township.
The new numbers bring the county's cumulative total of positive COVID-19 cases to 17,407, with 7,207 cleared from isolation and 410 deaths.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.