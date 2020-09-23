Atlantic County may spend $40,000 for space to process election ballots

Atlantic County may have to spend tens of thousands of dollars to rent a space large enough to accommodate all Board of Elections ballot processing workers, after failing to find free space in a school gym or other large facility.

It would cost about $40,000 to rent enough space for a maximum of about 60 workers to be protected by social distancing, said Freeholder John Risley, a Republican who is up for reelection in November.

The Board of Chosen Freeholders has called an emergency meeting for 4 p.m. Tuesday to consider leasing a 12,000-square-foot office in Hamilton Township for about six weeks.

A complication came up Wednesday afternoon, when county representatives and technicians from Verizon and Comcast were looking at the Hamilton Township space to see how quickly it could be fitted with internet and phone access, said Atlantic County Administrator Jerry DelRosso.

“Comcast is still not sure when it can do (internet) installation,” DelRosso said. “And another issue is they want us to pay for two years. We said six months at the most.”

DelRosso said the county is still negotiating with Comcast on that point.