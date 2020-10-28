Atlantic County has now received about 100,000 ballots, counted 68,122

Atlantic County has now received almost 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots, and a majority have been counted, indicating many results may be available Election Night, according to the Board of Elections.
The board continues to scan and count more than 20,000 ballots a day for the Nov. 3 general election. After Thursday it had counted 68,122 ballots, officials said.
There are 200,000 registered voters in the county, and the board expects to receive 120,000 to 140,000 by Election Day on Tuesday.
Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that boards of election could start opening and counting ballots early this year, to give officials extra time to count a historic number of paper ballots. The election is the state's first mostly vote-by-mail general election.
Previously vote-by-mail ballots could only be opened and counting started after midnight on Election Day.
At this rate, Atlantic County may have all returned ballots counted by Election Day Nov. 3, Chair Lynn Caterson has said. That means the public are likely to have results for local and county races.
Atlantic County makes up 40% of the vote in the 2nd Congressional District, where there is a hot race between Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and Democrat challenger Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine. So if Atlantic County can release results for most of the vote-by-mail ballots received, the trend for that congressional race may also be clear.
The district covers all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and parts of Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Ocean counties. Much will depend on how counting goes in the other seven counties, for a winner to be called Election Night.
Voters who have not yet returned their ballots are being encouraged by officials to drop them in secure drop boxes located throughout all of New Jersey's counties. The contents of the boxes are picked up daily.
People can also drop them off at their local Board of Elections or at their individual polling place. The actual voter must drop off his/her own ballot at the polling place, but designated bearers can deliver them to the board.
The U.S. Postal Service has said voters should leave a week's time for the mail to deliver a ballot.
Ballots that are postmarked on or before November 3, 2020, and received by November 10, 2020, at 8:00 p.m., will be accepted for processing, according to Murphy's order.
And ballots without a postmark, and those mismarked and confirmed by the post office as received on or before November 3, that are delivered within 48 hours of the closing of polls, will also be considered valid.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
