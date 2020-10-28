Atlantic County has now received about 100,000 ballots, counted 68,122

The district covers all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and parts of Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Ocean counties. Much will depend on how counting goes in the other seven counties, for a winner to be called Election Night.

Voters who have not yet returned their ballots are being encouraged by officials to drop them in secure drop boxes located throughout all of New Jersey's counties. The contents of the boxes are picked up daily.

People can also drop them off at their local Board of Elections or at their individual polling place. The actual voter must drop off his/her own ballot at the polling place, but designated bearers can deliver them to the board.

The U.S. Postal Service has said voters should leave a week's time for the mail to deliver a ballot.

Ballots that are postmarked on or before November 3, 2020, and received by November 10, 2020, at 8:00 p.m., will be accepted for processing, according to Murphy's order.

And ballots without a postmark, and those mismarked and confirmed by the post office as received on or before November 3, that are delivered within 48 hours of the closing of polls, will also be considered valid.

