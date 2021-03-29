Atlantic County gets $3M federal grant for 2nd aviation building

The U.S. Economic Development Authority has awarded a $3 million grant to Atlantic County toward construction of a second building at the National Aviation Research and Technology Park (NARTP) in Egg Harbor Township.

A county spokesperson said the planned $11 million, two-story, 40,000-square-foot building will house at least three aviation technology companies and is located within a designated federal Opportunity Zone.

The Atlantic County Improvement Authority (ACIA) applied for the grant with the assistance of Triad Associates of Vineland, according to the county.

The NARTP will assign land to the ACIA, which will construct the new building and lease it to an opportunity zone investment group, Atlantic County O3, LLC (ACO3). The investment group will provide the remainder of the financing, the county said, and will operate and manage the building.

“We believe that the development of the National Aviation Research and Technology Park has significant potential to broaden and diversify the economy of Atlantic County,” said ACO3 Partner Len Schwartz.