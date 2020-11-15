Atlantic County executive Levinson proposes countywide municipal court system

“We decided to take a wait-and-see approach,” said Galloway Mayor Jim Gorman. “Being in Galloway, to have our police go to a central court system could increase costs. Maintaining our own court gives us more control over schedules.”

Gorman said Galloway would consider participating if there would be enough of a savings. He also worries about losing the local touch.

“People locally know one another,” Gorman said. “At the county level, people might get lost in the shuffle.”

Absecon Mayor Kim Horton said she talked to her CFO, business administrator and chief of police, and came to the conclusion it wouldn't be right for Absecon.

"We feel our court is efficient and cost-effective," Horton said.

She said the local court can schedule and coordinate with the police department for when officers must be present to testify.

"We want our officers here," Horton said, not traveling to Mays Landing.

Some towns, such as Linwood and Northfield already share one court and say it has helped them keep property taxes down.

The idea of one countywide system would require state legislation to make it happen.