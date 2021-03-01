Atlantic County Democratic chair puts Small and slate on county line

The chair of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee has decided to award the county line in the June primary to Mayor Marty Small and his three running mates, the official said Monday.
County Chair Michael Suleiman said political organizer Craig Callaway has too much influence on the Atlantic City Democratic Committee, and does not have the best interests of the Democratic Party in mind.
Callaway openly worked get-out-the-vote efforts for Republican Jeff Van Drew in the November general election, making more than $110,000 from the campaign, and may be working for the GOP again this year.
Usually the Atlantic City Democratic Committee’s choice for whom to support in a municipal election would determine which municipal candidates get the coveted first line on a primary ballot.
Suleiman said he would not support Callaway’s “hand-picked municipal candidates while he continues to work for Trump Republicans. Therefore, I am putting Mayor Small and his Council slate on the Atlantic County Democratic Party line this upcoming June.”
If Callaway wants to be an independent consultant, he should register as unaffiliated and work for whoever he wants to, Suleiman said.
Callaway could not be reached for comment Monday night.
In an interview last year, Callaway said the Democratic Party takes African Americans for granted.
“We don’t owe them anything. They owe us,” Callaway said then. “I find it very easy for me to support Jeff, not as a Republican, but as a person who is sincere, honest and keeps his word. The Democratic Party has not done that.”
Gwen Callaway Lewis, said Monday night that Craig Callaway is not a member of the Atlantic City Democrats and does not hold a position with the group.
“He doesn’t control us. We take votes,” Callaway Lewis said of her brother.
“It looks like the same old systemic racism that is going on in South Jersey,” Callaway Lewis said of Suleiman’s decision. “If we don’t support what they want, they go against us.”
She said Suleiman has disrespected the municipal committee.
“You don’t disrespect the committee — it’s wrong and shows you where his heart is,” Callaway Lewis said of Suleiman. “He’s a racist. He does not belong on the county committee. He can’t objectively select anybody.”
Callaway Lewis said last year the city Democrats supported Pamela Thomas Fields for Atlantic City mayor, but Suleiman decided to give Small the party line instead. At the time Suleiman said it was because Small was considered the incumbent, as he had been appointed mayor after Frank Gilliam resigned and was vying to finish out the last year of Gilliam’s term.
“Respectfully, candidly it’s not true,” Suleiman said of Callaway Lewis’s statement that Craig Callaway does not control the group. “He (Craig Callaway) is the de facto leader of the Democratic Party in Atlantic City. She’s in name only municipal chair.”
The city committee meets Monday night to make its selection, Callaway Lewis said. She is not a Small supporter, she said.
Small announced he will be running on a ticket with incumbent Council President George Tibbitt and at-large council candidates Bruce Weekes, 34, and Stephanie Marshall, 47.
Besides Tibbitt, at-large Councilmembers Mo Delgado and Jeffree Fauntleroy are up for reelection.
Geoff Dorsey, owner of Dorsey Construction in Egg Harbor Township, announced this week he is running for Atlantic City Councilman-At-Large in the Democratic primary.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.