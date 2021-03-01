Atlantic County Democratic chair puts Small and slate on county line

“We don’t owe them anything. They owe us,” Callaway said then. “I find it very easy for me to support Jeff, not as a Republican, but as a person who is sincere, honest and keeps his word. The Democratic Party has not done that.”

Gwen Callaway Lewis, said Monday night that Craig Callaway is not a member of the Atlantic City Democrats and does not hold a position with the group.

“He doesn’t control us. We take votes,” Callaway Lewis said of her brother.

“It looks like the same old systemic racism that is going on in South Jersey,” Callaway Lewis said of Suleiman’s decision. “If we don’t support what they want, they go against us.”

She said Suleiman has disrespected the municipal committee.

“You don’t disrespect the committee — it’s wrong and shows you where his heart is,” Callaway Lewis said of Suleiman. “He’s a racist. He does not belong on the county committee. He can’t objectively select anybody.”