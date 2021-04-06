Atlantic County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, still cannot adopt budget

It was on the agenda to adopt the $233 million county budget for 2021 Tuesday, but County Executive Dennis Levinson said the state has still not provided guidance on how the county can spend millions in federal COVID relief, so adopting must be postponed again.
"The Local Finance Board still hasn't given us direction on how to use the money," Levinson said of the $52 million over four years that the county has been awarded out of the $1.9 trillion federal aid package passed by Congress to help the nation rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
Levinson said he expects that guidance to come out soon. Commissioners held a public hearing on the budget March 16, but postponed voting on final approval for the same reason.
"Once you adopt you cannot adjust. So we’ve got to wait," Levinson said of the $233 million budget that was introduced last month. "We don't want to roll the dice here."
Former Ventnor Mayor Tim Kreischer is expected to be appointed shared services coordinator for the county. Former Commissioner Frank Formica held the position for about a year but recently resigned.
The state Legislature passed a bill requiring each county to appoint a shared services coordinator to help arrange shared service agreements between municipalities. The bill provides grants to cover salaries, and Kreischer will be paid $50,000 per year, according to the county.
Among many other items remaining on the agenda are resolutions imploring Governor Phil Murphy to require the state provide funding and advanced payment for all costs of implementing early voting for the November election, sponsored by Republican Commissioners Maureen Kern and Frank X. Balles. Murphy recently signed a bill requiring early voting via machines that can provide a paper trail for 10 days ahead of the general election.
Most counties in the state will have to buy several new voting machines for that purpose, and also will have to purchase electronic poll books to record immediately who votes when, and prevent people from casting multiple votes.
There is also a resolution in support of the Asian American Pacific Islander Community sponsored by Democratic Commissioner Ernest Coursey, and a resolution supporting the development of offshore wind farms in federal waters off the coast of the county, sponsored by Democratic Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick.
There will also be a COVID-19 update by county Health Officer Patricia Diamond.
To watch the 4 p.m. meeting and ask questions, follow the link on the commissioners' web page at atlantic-county.org/commissioners/ starting about 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
