Atlantic County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, still cannot adopt budget

It was on the agenda to adopt the $233 million county budget for 2021 Tuesday, but County Executive Dennis Levinson said the state has still not provided guidance on how the county can spend millions in federal COVID relief, so adopting must be postponed again.

"The Local Finance Board still hasn't given us direction on how to use the money," Levinson said of the $52 million over four years that the county has been awarded out of the $1.9 trillion federal aid package passed by Congress to help the nation rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Levinson said he expects that guidance to come out soon. Commissioners held a public hearing on the budget March 16, but postponed voting on final approval for the same reason.

"Once you adopt you cannot adjust. So we’ve got to wait," Levinson said of the $233 million budget that was introduced last month. "We don't want to roll the dice here."

Former Ventnor Mayor Tim Kreischer is expected to be appointed shared services coordinator for the county. Former Commissioner Frank Formica held the position for about a year but recently resigned.