Atlantic County commissioners can't adopt budget, focus on issue resolutions instead

The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed a raft of resolutions Tuesday, including one opposing the state going outside the Atlantic City Police Department to find a new chief.
The state has control over the city under legislation passed in 2016, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has oversight of the state running of the city as commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs.
Another resolution implored Gov. Phil Murphy to require the state to provide funding and advance payment for all costs of implementing early voting for the November election.
Democratic Commissioner Ernest Coursey, the chief of staff for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, co-sponsored the resolution in support of elevating an Atlantic City officer to chief, along with Republican Commissioner Frank X. Balles. Balles is a former Pleasantville police officer and former Atlantic County sheriff.
“I’m outraged they would consider going out of the city for a police chief,” Coursey said. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”
He said interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos has Small’s support to become chief.
Atlantic City police are highly trained, know the city and residents and how to get things done, Balles said.
“Every man and woman joining basically has their eyesight on someday being the leader,” Balles said. “To take that away not only hurts the Police Department, it hurts residents, visitors and the county. As Atlantic City goes, so Atlantic County goes.”
Balles said it’s imperative to have a chief in place prior to the summer for the morale of the Police Department. With the COVID-19 pandemic possibly winding down, there will be a lot of visitors and the police need to be ready, he said.
Coursey said he will hand deliver the resolution to the governor when he meets with him Friday.
It was on the commissioners’ agenda to adopt a $233 million county budget for 2021 Tuesday, but county Executive Dennis Levinson said the state has still not provided guidance on how the county can spend millions in federal COVID relief, so adopting must be postponed again.
“The Local Finance Board still hasn’t given us direction on how to use the money,” Levinson said of the $52 million over four years the county has been awarded out of the $1.9 trillion federal aid package passed by Congress to help the nation rebound from the pandemic.
Levinson said he expects budget guidance to come out soon from the state. Commissioners held a public hearing on the budget March 16 but postponed voting on final approval for the same reason.
“Once you adopt, you cannot adjust. So we’ve got to wait,” Levinson said of the county budget that was introduced last month. “We don’t want to roll the dice here.”
The resolution asking for upfront payment of costs of early voting in the fall was sponsored by Republican Commissioners Maureen Kern and Balles.
Murphy recently signed a bill requiring early voting via machines that can provide a paper trail for 10 days ahead of the general election, which will force the county to buy new machines, e-poll books and printers.
The county does not yet have an estimate on the cost, said Atlantic County Administrator Jerry DelRosso.
Atlantic County, like most counties in the state, will have to buy several new voting machines that can create a paper trail. It also will have to purchase electronic poll books to record immediately when a voter casts a vote, to prevent people from casting multiple votes.
There will be at least five early voting locations required in Atlantic County, based on its population, and registered voters in the county will be able to go to any one of them to vote.
The board also passed a resolution in support of the Asian American Pacific Islander community sponsored by Coursey, and a resolution supporting the development of offshore wind farms in federal waters off the coast, sponsored by Democratic Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick.
