Atlantic commissioners will not seat Witherspoon on Tuesday after all
breaking top story

Atlantic commissioners will not seat Witherspoon on Tuesday after all

Andrew Parker and Thelma Witherspoon

2020 Atlantic County freeholder District 3 candidates Andrew Parker, left, and Thelma Witherspoon.

 Provided

The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners will not seat Thelma Witherspoon at its next meeting, after the county Democratic Committee appointed her to fill the vacant District 3 seat until a special election is held, Board Chair Maureen Kern said Sunday.

The question now is before Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk to decide, Kern said, but he is not scheduled to take up the issue until after the board's next meeting Tuesday.

Colin Bell, attorney for the Democratic Committee, said Sunday that Witherspoon will call in to the online commissioner meeting Tuesday and will be ready to be seated if the board changes its mind.

"Otherwise we are hopeful the Court will resolve this before the next scheduled meeting in February," Bell said.

Witherspoon did not respond to a request for comment.

Roger Steedle, the attorney for the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners, said Sunday he feels the board must comply with the current court order from Marczyk.

"What we have is a court order that ... ruled the election was not legal by reason of the disenfranchisement of (328) voters, and as a consequence he vacated and voided and revoked the election and ordered a special election," Steedle said. "We are not going to willfully violate an existing order, and I have advised the board should not do that."

Bell has argued that, since Witherspoon was certified the winner of the race for a time, she is now the incumbent so her party has the right to appoint an interim commissioner.

Steedle said it will be up to Marczyk to decide that issue.

Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, defeated Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, 15,034 to 14,748 in November and those results were  included in the certified results. The district covers most of Egg Harbor and some of Hamilton townships.

Marczyk decertified the District 3 election this month, saying a mistake made by Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan had denied 328 people their legal right to vote in that election, and a new election must be held.

Since Witherspoon won by a margin of just 286 votes — less than the number of disenfranchised voters — Marczyk ordered a new election for April. Under a Gov. Phil Murphy executive order, that is the earliest any election can be held this year in New Jersey, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

In briefs to the court, Bell said that the State Supreme Court set a precedent in a 2011 case, in which Assemblywoman Gabriella Mosquera's election win was decertified over a residency question and a special election ordered.

The Supreme Court ruled that Mosquera was considered the incumbent, and her party had the right to appoint someone to fill the seat until the special election, Bell said. The Democrats then appointed Mosquera, who later won the special election.

Steedle said in an email to Bell that he recommended the board not seat Witherspoon at its next meeting Tuesday, "absent a modification of the Court Order of January 4."

He said doing so could cause legal problems for the board, if Witherspoon were to participate in decisions that could later be challenged if the court later held her appointment to be invalid.

Thelma witherspoon

Witherspoon

Staff Writer

