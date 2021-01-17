Atlantic commissioners will not seat Witherspoon on Tuesday after all

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bell has argued that, since Witherspoon was certified the winner of the race for a time, she is now the incumbent so her party has the right to appoint an interim commissioner.

Steedle said it will be up to Marczyk to decide that issue.

Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, defeated Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, 15,034 to 14,748 in November and those results were included in the certified results. The district covers most of Egg Harbor and some of Hamilton townships.

Marczyk decertified the District 3 election this month, saying a mistake made by Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan had denied 328 people their legal right to vote in that election, and a new election must be held.

Since Witherspoon won by a margin of just 286 votes — less than the number of disenfranchised voters — Marczyk ordered a new election for April. Under a Gov. Phil Murphy executive order, that is the earliest any election can be held this year in New Jersey, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

In briefs to the court, Bell said that the State Supreme Court set a precedent in a 2011 case, in which Assemblywoman Gabriella Mosquera's election win was decertified over a residency question and a special election ordered.