Atlantic commissioners pass nonpartisan condemnation of political violence

Bertino was referring to violent protests in cities around the United States this summer, which at times grew out of peaceful protests of police brutality.

"There is no other way but the Democratic process," Bertino said. "Peaceful means you have no right to hurt and use violence, destroy people's property and destroy other people's lives."

Fitzpatrick, who had sponsored the earlier resolution, applauded Bertino's resolution.

"I think that his effort to make it nonpartisan was well done," Fitzpatrick said. She suggested one addition, which all commissioners supported, "to say that words matter, especially from leaders. No matter what your elected position is — dog catcher or president of the United States."

The resolution that passed also says the board "condemns and rejects all groups and individuals that resort to violence and destruction under a claim of political action ... (and) all groups, individuals and organizations that promote or cause violence to undermine our democracy."

It "encourages all people of all political views to unite together against all violent actors and in support of the fundamental rights all Americans are afforded by the U.S. Constitution."

State Senate Resolution 106 passed Jan. 11 on a 24-5 vote. State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, had voted in favor of it.

