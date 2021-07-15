Atlantic City woman struck, killed while assisting in a motor vehicle crash

A Good Samaritan who stopped to assist in a motor vehicle crash was struck and killed Wednesday night in Atlantic City according to police.

At 9:48 p.m., officers responded to U.S. Route 30 near mile marker 55 in the east bound lanes for a report of a motor vehicle crash. An investigation revealed a Jeep SUV being operated by a 35-year-old Atlantic City woman struck the center median and became disabled in the left lane. Several vehicles stopped to assist in removing the woman, including Tereasa Callaway, 57, of Atlantic City.

A Toyota Camry, operated by a 19-year-old woman from Atlantic City, approached the crash and lost control of her vehicle, causing those assisting in the crash to run for safety. The Camry struck the Jeep and then struck Callaway, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the Jeep and Toyota were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crashes are under investigation with assistance from the county Prosecutor's Office. Atlantic City Fire Department, Absecon fire and police departments, Pleasantville Police Department and New Jersey Department of Transportation assisted at the scene. Both lanes were closed for about four hours.