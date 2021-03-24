Atlantic City to receive $33 million in federal COVID-19 relief

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort will receive $33 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Wednesday.
The announcement comes after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on March 11.
"I would like to thank President Joe Biden for his vision and making this a reality," Small said during a press conference Wednesday morning. "And I would like to thank Vice President, Kamala Harris, for casting the tie breaking vote to make this package a reality too."
According to Small, the city can use the funds in four areas; capital improvement, small business, revenue shortfalls and government services were reduced during the pandemic.
Officials are still deciding what they want to spend the money on.
"We won't be irresponsible ... We have an idea of what we want to do with the money but we’re not ready to divulge that publicly because we’re still waiting on the guidelines," Small said. "We don't want to say something today that we’re going to do and find out that we have to walk it back so we’re going to take our time ..."
The money will come in a series of two payments, the first of which will arrive in around two weeks, according to Small. The city has until Dec. 31, 2024 to use up the funds.
"$16.5 million will come directly to the great city of Atlantic City," Small said during a press conference Wednesday morning. "Next year the other 16.5 million will come directly to the great city Atlantic City."
