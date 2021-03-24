 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City to receive $33 million in federal COVID-19 relief
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City to receive $33 million in federal COVID-19 relief

{{featured_button_text}}
Nws_stateofthecity

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. delivers his State of the City address last month, flanked by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, left, and Council President George Tibbitt, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

 Kristian Gonyea / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort will receive $33 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Wednesday.

The announcement comes after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on March 11. 

"I would like to thank President Joe Biden for his vision and making this a reality," Small said during a press conference Wednesday morning. "And I would like to thank Vice President, Kamala Harris, for casting the tie breaking vote to make this package a reality too."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to Small, the city can use the funds in four areas; capital improvement, small business, revenue shortfalls and government services were reduced during the pandemic.

Officials are still deciding what they want to spend the money on.

"We won't be irresponsible ... We have an idea of what we want to do with the money but we’re not ready to divulge that publicly because we’re still waiting on the guidelines," Small said. "We don't want to say something today that we’re going to do and find out that we have to walk it back so we’re going to take our time ..."

The money will come in a series of two payments, the first of which will arrive in around two weeks, according to Small. The city has until Dec. 31, 2024 to use up the funds.

"$16.5 million will come directly to the great city of Atlantic City," Small said during a press conference Wednesday morning. "Next year the other 16.5 million will come directly to the great city Atlantic City."

+1 
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.

SMALL

 Michelle Brunetti Post

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wedged cargo ship blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Your March 23 South Jersey forecast

Your March 23 South Jersey forecast

  • Updated

For some, it was t-shirt weather Monday. For others, the jacket was needed. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the ocean breeze made the differen…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News