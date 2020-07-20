ATLANTIC CITY — A 19-year-old teen, who lives here, was found with at least one gunshot wound at 6:40 p.m. Sunday at Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Grant Avenue, according to information released Monday by police.
After the teen was discovered by police, he was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of his injuries, said Sgt. Kevin Fair.
Police did not release the name of the man who was shot. The investigation is being led by the violent crimes unit, Fair said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the city police's violent crimes unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
