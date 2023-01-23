Atlantic City shooting wounds two boys, 15

ATLANTIC CITY - Two teenage boys were shot Sunday morning, police said.
The boys, both 15, were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police were alerted to gunshots in the 600 block of Baltic Avenue at 1:38 a.m. Sunday by ShotSpotter, the city's gunshot detection technology.
Officers didn't find a victim at that site, but learned of two shooting victims at a residence a half block away, where they found the two wounded juveniles.
Anyone with information about this shooting incident is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or text information to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.