 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic City shooting wounds two boys, 15

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Car
PRESS ARCHIVES

ATLANTIC CITY - Two teenage boys were shot Sunday morning, police said.

The boys, both 15, were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Police were alerted to gunshots in the 600 block of Baltic Avenue at 1:38 a.m. Sunday by ShotSpotter, the city's gunshot detection technology.

Officers didn't find a victim at that site, but learned of two shooting victims at a residence a half block away, where they found the two wounded juveniles.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or text information to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ventnor mayor Holtzman to step down

Ventnor mayor Holtzman to step down

VENTNOR — For Beth Holtzman, being the city’s mayor has been one of her greatest fulfillments in life, which is why it crushed her to announce…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru shuts down Machu Picchu amid widespread protests

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News