Atlantic City receives $33 million in federal COVID-19 relief

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort received $33 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Tuesday.
Small will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the federal coronavirus relief funding.
The conference is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Mayor's Office at City Hall.
The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.
