Atlantic City receives $33 million in federal COVID-19 relief
Nws_stateofthecity

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. delivers his State of the City address last month, flanked by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, left, and Council President George Tibbitt, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

 Kristian Gonyea / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort received $33 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Tuesday.  

Small will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the federal coronavirus relief funding. 

The conference is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Mayor's Office at City Hall.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.

SMALL

 Michelle Brunetti Post

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

