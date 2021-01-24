 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City police investigating two recent shootings
0 comments

Atlantic City police investigating two recent shootings

{{featured_button_text}}
Safety Project

Sgt. Kevin Fair of ACPD show ShotSpotter Respond at dispatch station of ACHILLES in Atlantic City. Feb 11, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The Atlantic City Police Department is investigating two shootings.

Both victims, who police did not identify, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to Atlantic City police, at 8:12 pm Friday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Drexel Place for a ShotSpotter alert. Shortly after, a 31-year-old shooting victim, of Atlantic City, arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.

At 1:19 pm Saturday, an 18-year-old shooting victim, also of Atlantic City, arrived at the medical center after patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1500 block of Sewell Avenue.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News