Atlantic City police investigating two recent shootings

The Atlantic City Police Department is investigating two shootings.
Both victims, who police did not identify, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
According to Atlantic City police, at 8:12 pm Friday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Drexel Place for a ShotSpotter alert. Shortly after, a 31-year-old shooting victim, of Atlantic City, arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.
At 1:19 pm Saturday, an 18-year-old shooting victim, also of Atlantic City, arrived at the medical center after patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1500 block of Sewell Avenue.
Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
