Atlantic City mayoral candidate Foley says he's a Democrat and a Trump supporter

Foley hit back.

"That's the president of the United States. This is the city of Atlantic City," Foley said. "People who live here — that's my concern. We have the worst unemployment in the city than we've seen in decades. But Mr. Small is giving himself a $40,000 raise. There are people in public works who make less than $28,000 a year — you tell me that's fair?"

Small called the vote at the city Democratic committee "meaningless, my team and I are already the official endorsed democratic slate for Atlantic City Mayor and Council At-Large by the Atlantic County Democratic Committee."

Last week Michael Suleiman, chair of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee, announced he would award the county line in the June primary to Small and his three running mates on Atlantic City ballots.

Suleiman said at the time that political organizer Craig Callaway has too much influence on the Atlantic City Democratic Committee, and does not have the best interests of the Democratic Party in mind. Callaway openly worked get-out-the-vote efforts for Van Drew in the November general election, making more than $110,000 from the campaign, and may be working for the GOP again this year.