Atlantic City Electric promises fast fix for its broken streetlights in resort

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City Electric expects to repair about 130 company-owned streetlights that are not working by Feb. 5, a spokesman said this week, after City Council members complained their constituents don’t feel safe and as the city embarked on another lighting project.
“We are expediting work to complete needed repairs ... and have assigned additional crews to perform this required maintenance,” said spokesman Frank Tedesco in an email response to questions.
Councilman MD Hossain Morshed brought up the issue of nonfunctioning lights at the recent council reorganization meeting. The council members voted to award a new contract to Calvi Electric to spend part of a $2 million state Board of Public Utilities grant from 2017 to convert more than 200 lights to LED technology around the Tanger Outlets The Walk shopping area.
Much of the grant had been used earlier to convert most streetlights in the city to LED lights, which are considered better for safety and energy efficiency.
Morshed pleaded with Council President George Tibbett to help him get street lighting repaired for his constituents in the Fourth Ward.
“If you go to Arctic Avenue from Iowa to Georgia, only four lights (are) on,” Morshad said at the meeting. “If you come to Fairmount Avenue, the same condition. My constituents have security cameras, they cannot take video due to the darkness.”
Last March, the city got a $500,000 grant from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for the inspection, repair and maintenance of street lights.
The lights Morshed were talking about are mostly owned by ACE, said city Director of Public Works Paul Jerkins.
“It is part of their job in the $500,000 (CRDA) grant to do light checks,” Jerkins said of Calvi Electric, which also won the earlier contract. “Atlantic (City) Electric is to do the work.”
Ernest Coursey, Mayor Marty Small’s chief of staff, said the administration has met with ACE, and walked neighborhoods with company representatives.
“Atlantic (City) Electric has seen a number of their lights are out, and they will be fixing them real quick,” Coursey said Sunday. “They are going to fix theirs if it belongs to them, and we’re going to fix (ours). Safety is going to be all of our No. 1 concern.”
Other parts of the city, such as Venice Park, have similar problems, several council members said.
Council President George Tibbett said the lighting situation is the worst he’s seen in 52 years.
“All the lights you speak of all have all been replaced with LED bulbs,” Tibbett said. “They are warranted for 10 years, we are 2.5 years in and I have never seen this many lights out in the city.”
Atlantic Electric owns and operates 5,638 of about 8,600 streetlights in Atlantic City, Tedesco said, “all of which were converted to LED technology in early 2019 to benefit our customers in Atlantic City.”
Tedesco said typical issues with the lights involve loose wiring or voltage issues, not defects in the bulbs.
“We will replace the lighting fixture if necessary,” Tedesco said.
Keeping the lights on is a more complicated project than many people realize, said Councilman Jesse Kurtz, with lights owned by different entities such as ACE, the city, casinos and more. There has also been a problem getting parts.
“The bottom line is money is approved to fix the lights,” he said. “There needs to be more urgency starting with state oversight, the administration, and the CRDA. They need to spend the money in a more timely manner.”
It will be important to get the lighting issue resolved by the summer when the city, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine, could see more people gathering in crowds, Kurtz said.
“People have to have confidence the city is well run, well lit, clean, safe and a great place to be,” Kurtz said.
ACE Regional Communications Manager Jake Sneeden said ACE expects to repair 10-15 streetlights per day in Atlantic City over the next several weeks, and the company has completed 80 streetlight repairs per day on average across its service area over the last several weeks. Customers who see a streetlight out can report it by visiting atlanticcityelectric/streetlightoutages.
An ACE spokesman said the company typically responds to nonhazardous street and area “light out” calls within five business days, but it may take longer if there is damage to underground wiring, the need to special order parts or if the entire pole and fixture must be replaced. If repairs have not been completed within 30 days, customers should contact the company at 800-642-3780.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
