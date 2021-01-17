Atlantic City Electric promises fast fix for its broken streetlights in resort

Atlantic Electric owns and operates 5,638 of about 8,600 streetlights in Atlantic City, Tedesco said, “all of which were converted to LED technology in early 2019 to benefit our customers in Atlantic City.”

Tedesco said typical issues with the lights involve loose wiring or voltage issues, not defects in the bulbs.

“We will replace the lighting fixture if necessary,” Tedesco said.

Keeping the lights on is a more complicated project than many people realize, said Councilman Jesse Kurtz, with lights owned by different entities such as ACE, the city, casinos and more. There has also been a problem getting parts.

“The bottom line is money is approved to fix the lights,” he said. “There needs to be more urgency starting with state oversight, the administration, and the CRDA. They need to spend the money in a more timely manner.”

It will be important to get the lighting issue resolved by the summer when the city, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine, could see more people gathering in crowds, Kurtz said.

“People have to have confidence the city is well run, well lit, clean, safe and a great place to be,” Kurtz said.