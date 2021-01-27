Atlantic City Council to vote on short term rental restrictions in Chelsea

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City City Council is expected to take a final vote on restricting short term rentals in the Chelsea neighborhood, at a meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The ordinance is sponsored by Chelsea council member Jesse Kurtz and follows the city's recent implementation of an online portal for property owners who wish to offer short-term rentals.

The portal allows the city to collect information on the owners of properties that are rented out through entities such as Airbnb, so the city can better regulate them.

“The city of Atlantic City supports short-term rentals when it’s done in an absolute right way,” Mayor Marty Small has said.

The ordinance to be voted on for final approval Wednesday restricts short-term rentals from Annapolis to Jackson avenues, and Albany to Raleigh avenues.

In December council approved two ordinances intended to balance the rights of short-term rental operators and property owners with the health, safety and general welfare of year-round residents and businesses.

One ordinance amended annual fees, occupancy loads, age limits and parking availability, among other minor revisions; while the other capped the number of short-term rental permits in the Chelsea neighborhood.