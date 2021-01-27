Atlantic City Council passes short term rental restrictions in Chelsea

"When homes are scooped up in the ward by people or companies who plant to turn them into short-term rentals, it takes away the availability (of homes for families) and ... the charm of the neighborhood and why we bought here. It's zoned residential as everyone knows."

The next important step will be enforcement of the new laws, she said.

It follows the city's recent implementation of an online portal for property owners who wish to offer short-term rentals.

The portal allows the city to collect information on the owners of properties that are rented out through entities such as Airbnb, so the city can better regulate them.

“The city of Atlantic City supports short-term rentals when it’s done in an absolute right way,” Mayor Marty Small has said.

In December, council approved two ordinances intended to balance the rights of short-term rental operators and property owners with the health, safety and general welfare of year-round residents and businesses.

One ordinance amended annual fees, occupancy loads, age limits and parking availability, among other minor revisions; while the other capped the number of short-term rental permits in the Chelsea neighborhood.