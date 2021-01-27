Atlantic City Council passes short term rental restrictions in Chelsea

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City City Council passed an ordinance restricting short term rentals in the Chelsea neighborhood, at a meeting Wednesday night.
The ordinance was sponsored by Chelsea council member Jesse Kurtz and restricts short-term rentals to the number of licenses currently on the books -- about 50 -- from Annapolis to Jackson avenues, and Albany to Raleigh avenues.
In essence Wednesday's ordinance it's a license cap for the sixth ward, Kurtz said after the meeting, for all of Chelsea Heights and part of Lower Chelsea.
After the ordinance gets final approval from the state, the number of licenses in effect cannot increase, Kurtz said. But people could continue to do seasonal or long-term rental and room sharing.
"I want to thank city council for hearing and listening to the residents regarding short-term rental situation," said Lisa Richards, a resident of Tallahassee Avenue in Chelsea. "Passing the short term ordinances last month was extremely meaningful to the residents."
She said the further regulations in Wednesday night's ordinance would help the 6th ward.
Richards said she and her family moved to Atlantic City from Linwood a year and a half ago, and are encouraging more families to move to the city.
"When homes are scooped up in the ward by people or companies who plant to turn them into short-term rentals, it takes away the availability (of homes for families) and ... the charm of the neighborhood and why we bought here. It's zoned residential as everyone knows."
The next important step will be enforcement of the new laws, she said.
It follows the city's recent implementation of an online portal for property owners who wish to offer short-term rentals.
The portal allows the city to collect information on the owners of properties that are rented out through entities such as Airbnb, so the city can better regulate them.
“The city of Atlantic City supports short-term rentals when it’s done in an absolute right way,” Mayor Marty Small has said.
In December, council approved two ordinances intended to balance the rights of short-term rental operators and property owners with the health, safety and general welfare of year-round residents and businesses.
One ordinance amended annual fees, occupancy loads, age limits and parking availability, among other minor revisions; while the other capped the number of short-term rental permits in the Chelsea neighborhood.
City officials said then both policy changes are starting points and acknowledged that changes to the new regulations may be needed in the future.
“This (is) a work in progress,” said Council President George Tibbitt at the time. “We have the right to change it, to add to it.”
Short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, VRBO and HomeAway, have exploded in popularity in recent years, and historically residential neighborhoods, such as Chelsea and Venice Park, have grappled with quality of life issues. For at least three years, residents have regularly attended council meetings to plead with officials to do something about noise, trash collection and parking, among other issues.
Short-term rental operators and owners contend the majority of their customers are respectful of neighbors, abide by local laws and contribute a great deal economically to Atlantic City. Many also point out that vacation rentals have long been part of Atlantic City’s appeal.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
