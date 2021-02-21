Atlantic City considers $15 minimum wage for its workers, state unsure

City Council is looking into establishing a $15 per hour minimum wage for city workers, after the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority increased its minimum wage to that amount for its workers at the Special Improvement District.

The increase would cost the city about $451,000 per year and affect 139 workers, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the state takeover of the resort.

Council President George Tibbitt proposed a resolution asking the state for permission to raise the city's minimum wage to $15 at the last council meeting Jan. 27.

"They are doing what CRDA employees are doing," Tibbitt said of SID workers. "If it's good enough for the special improvement district, it should be good enough for our employees as well."

A decision now would be "premature," DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan said, given the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 epidemic and the city's already challenged finances.

"The City, in partnership with DCA, is currently in the budget process and consideration of employee salaries will be a part of the process," Ryan said in response to questions.