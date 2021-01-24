 Skip to main content
Atlantic City citizen tip leads to arrest of three on narcotics distribution
Atlantic City citizen tip leads to arrest of three on narcotics distribution

A month-long investigation into narcotics distribution led to the arrests of three men, Atlantic City Police said Sunday.

A concerned citizen reported suspicious activity from a location on the beach block of Ocean Avenue, police said.

Detectives of the Special Investigations Section served a search warrant at the apartment and arrested three men. They also located more than 14 grams of cocaine and items used to distribute drugs, according to police.

Arrested were Jaequan Brown, 18, of Atlantic City; Hakim Clark, 30, of Atlantic City; and Troy Pratt, 49, of Vineland, police said.

All three were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, according to police.

They were released on a summons with a future court date, police said.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

--Michelle Brunetti Post

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

