Atlantic City announces game plan for Trump Plaza demolition on Feb, 17

ATLANTIC CITY — Keeping people safe during the implosion of the former Trump Plaza casino Feb. 17 will only require closing a small area of the city, officials said at a press conference Wednesday, leaving much of the resort unaffected.

Still, Mayor Marty Small Sr. stressed that people should watch from a designated public viewing site at Bader Field rather than from a street corner.

"We don’t want anyone near the downtown area" to view the event, Small said, for safety reasons.

The exclusion zone where no vehicle or pedestrian traffic will be permitted will run from Georgia to Arkansas avenues, from the ocean and beach up to, but not including, Atlantic Avenue, said Capt. Rudy Lushina of the Atlantic City Police Department. Access will be closed from 6 a.m. to about noon.

"Atlantic Avenue will be open for traffic in both directions," Lushina said, and stores and pedestrian access along Atlantic Avenue will be unaffected.

There are few places in the city with an unobstructed view of the implosion site, due to the Plaza's location. It is practically up against the northeast side of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, and it is surrounded by other large buildings.