COMMUNITY HELPERS

Armato & Mazzeo ‘Blessing Bags’ distributed to Atlantic County residents in need

Following a successful summer Blessing Bag Drive last month, Assembly Democrats John Armato and Vincent Mazzeo collected donations to provide 150 bags of helpful supplies to local residents that were distributed at the Community Feeding Tour II event Aug. 3 at the Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless in Atlantic City. During July, the office of Legislative District 2 accepted donations of items such as toiletries, feminine hygiene products, first aid supplies and sunscreen, then partnered with Murphy’s Chicken N Potatoes to distribute the items as part of this year’s community feeding tour. The food project provides free meals at several Atlantic County locations over the span of 6 to 8 weeks. Other organizations and companies have also sponsored or partnered with the business to help out local residents.

