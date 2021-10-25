Area births

AtlantiCare Regional
Medical Center
COLFAX-MARIN — To Nicole Colfax and Ruben Marin, of Ventnor, a son, Sept. 22.
PARRISH-GRANT — To Fendi Parrish and Keyshaun Grant, of Pleasantville, twin sons, Sept. 23.
AGBUGUI-MINCEY — To Ilamosi Agbugui and Vernon Mincey, of Mizpah, a daughter, Sept. 23.
BUEHRLE-PRIMODI — To Kristy Buehrle and Justin Primodi, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 24.
QUINN-HOLCOMB — To Angelica Quinn and Isaiah Holcomb, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 25.
PELLEGRINO — To Kendal and Paul Pellegrino, of Hammonton, a daughter, Sept. 25.
MALLON-SHEETS — To Lindsey Mallon and Ryan Sheets, of Villas, a daughter, Sept. 25.
DAISEY-WOOTON — To Jennifer Daisey and Donald Wooton III, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 25.
GONZALEZ-GUZMAN — To Katherine Gonzalez and Mario Guzman, of Absecon, a son, Sept. 25.
SCULL — To Zoe and Sean Scull, of Mays Landing, a son, Sept. 26.
BOONE — To Ebony Boone, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 27.
LUURTSEMA — To Erin and Robert Luurtsema, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 27.
SIMEON — To Tawana and Jean Simeon, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 27.
DUNN — To Catherine and Ryan Dunn, of Ocean City, a daughter, Sept. 29.
CLARK — To Rachael and Christopher Clark, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Sept. 30.
MASON — To Lisa and Derek Mason, of Mays Landing, a son, Oct. 1.
FLOR — To Alvarenga and Martinez Flor, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 1.
SANTIAGO-WILLIAMS — To Nadiyah Santiago and Randy Williams, of Smithville, a son, Oct. 1.
RUNYAN-MARTIN — To Elizabeth Runyan and Robert Martin, of Northfield, a son, Oct. 3.
DEAZA — To Jessica Deaza, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 3.
BENITEZ — To Julianna and Pedro Benitez, of Hammonton, a son, Oct. 4.
LIRA — To Josiane Alves Domingas Lira and Gilmar Da Silva Lira, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 4.
BARBER — To Megan and Christopher Barber, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 4.
McKELVEY — To Jamie and Rick McKelvey, of Northfield, a son, Oct. 4.
EVANS-SHOPE — To Brianna Evans and Kyle Shope Sr., of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 6.
ANDREWS — To Sarah and Robert Andrews, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Oct. 6.
McVEY — To Colleen and Joseph McVey, of Ventnor, a daughter, Oct. 7.
POWELL-CIARROCHI — To Desiree Powell and Julian Ciarrochi, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 7.
ANDERSON — To Shanise and Daniel Anderson, of Pleasantville, a son, Oct. 7.
CHOWDHURY-AHMAD — To Subna Chowdhury and Shahriar Ahmad, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 7.
THOMAS-GANCI — To Meaghan Thomas and Vincent Ganci, of Absecon, a son, Oct. 8.
HEINTZ-LEGG — To Tori Heintz and Eric Legg, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 8.
GAO-ZHENG — To Li Gao and Zhenwei Zheng, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 8.
SAXON-BELL — To Aaliyah Saxon and Robert Bell, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 9.
HAWKER — To Marisa and Nicholas Hawker, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 9.
VOROBEVA-KIREEV — To Alina Vorobeva and Andrei Kireev, of Linwood, a son, Oct. 10.
GARCIA-FELICIANO — To Marelyn Colon Garcia and Hector Feliciano, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 11.
GREEN — To Kristy and Christopher Green, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 11.
OGLESBY-THOMPSON — To Elayna Oglesby and Earnest Thompson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 11.
GELSLEICHTER — To Alisha Gelsleichter, of Ventnor, a daughter, Oct. 11.
WILLIAMS-BOYD — To Tiaadirah Samuel Williams and Tellis Boyd III, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 12.
COTTRELL — To Amanda and Christopher Cottrell, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 13.
