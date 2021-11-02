 Skip to main content
Area births
Area births

Cape Regional Medical Center

KLINE-VaNNOTE — To Casey Kline and Stanley VanNote, of Eldora, a daughter, Oct. 15.

CASELLA — To Taryn and Jeffrey Casella, of Cape May, a daughter, Oct. 21.

RODRIGUEZ-GONZALEZ — To Aurora A. Rodriguez and Cesar Gonzalez, of Wildwood, a daughter, Oct. 22.

